The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline McNeese Moneyline BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-6.5) 134.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Louisiana Tech (-6.5) 133.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Betting Trends (2022-23)

Louisiana Tech compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 18 Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.

McNeese went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

Cowboys games went over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

