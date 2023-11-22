The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the McNeese Cowboys (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. McNeese Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bulldogs had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% lower than the 47% of shots the Cowboys' opponents made.
  • In games Louisiana Tech shot better than 47% from the field, it went 9-2 overall.
  • The Bulldogs were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys ranked 163rd.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs scored 72.2 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 75.4 the Cowboys allowed.
  • Louisiana Tech went 11-3 last season when scoring more than 75.4 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Louisiana Tech posted 75.8 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 68.5 points per contest.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 68.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 72.9 in away games.
  • Louisiana Tech averaged 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.7, 35.1%).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Lyon W 100-43 Thomas Assembly Center
11/16/2023 @ UL Monroe W 73-63 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
11/21/2023 Southern Utah W 67-53 Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 McNeese - Thomas Assembly Center
11/25/2023 Dillard - Thomas Assembly Center
11/29/2023 @ New Mexico - The Pit

