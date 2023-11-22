The Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) face the Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. Tennessee matchup.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kansas vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Kansas has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of four times this season.

Tennessee is 3-2-0 ATS this year.

The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of five times this year.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), Kansas is best in the country. It is far below that, 10th-best, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Kansas winning the national championship, based on its +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

