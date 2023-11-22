The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) face the Grambling Tigers (1-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Grambling vs. Sam Houston Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Grambling Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Top Players (2022-23)

  • Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
  • Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sam Houston Top Players (2022-23)

  • Qua Grant: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donte Powers: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Javion May: 4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cameron Huefner: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Lamar Wilkerson: 7.4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grambling vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Sam Houston Rank Sam Houston AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank
162nd 72.2 Points Scored 69 248th
4th 59.3 Points Allowed 62.2 15th
58th 33.9 Rebounds 31.3 210th
48th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 5 349th
143rd 13.5 Assists 11.7 289th
235th 12.4 Turnovers 13.4 316th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.