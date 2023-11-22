The Sam Houston Bearkats (2-3) battle the Grambling Tigers (2-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Grambling vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling Stats Insights

The Tigers are the 282nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats sit at 133rd.

The Tigers put up an average of 71.6 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 75.4 the Bearkats allow.

When it scores more than 75.4 points, Grambling is 2-0.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Grambling scored 73 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged on the road (64.9).

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (56.3) than on the road (66.7).

Grambling drained more 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.5%) than away (32.5%).

Grambling Upcoming Schedule