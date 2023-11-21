Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Webster Parish Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Webster Parish, Louisiana, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Webster Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plain Dealing High School at Doyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Doyline, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
