The New Orleans Privateers (0-3) will look to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Lakefront Arena. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

New Orleans vs. Alcorn State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Braves' 64.1 points per game last year were just 3.1 fewer points than the 67.2 the Privateers gave up.

Alcorn State had a 9-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 61.5 points.

Last year, the Privateers averaged just 4.9 fewer points per game (61.5) than the Braves allowed (66.4).

When New Orleans totaled more than 66.4 points last season, it went 4-3.

New Orleans Schedule