The New Orleans Privateers (0-3) will look to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (0-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Lakefront Arena. This game is at 7:30 PM ET.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

New Orleans vs. Alcorn State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Braves' 64.1 points per game last year were just 3.1 fewer points than the 67.2 the Privateers gave up.
  • Alcorn State had a 9-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 61.5 points.
  • Last year, the Privateers averaged just 4.9 fewer points per game (61.5) than the Braves allowed (66.4).
  • When New Orleans totaled more than 66.4 points last season, it went 4-3.

New Orleans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 74-66 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/10/2023 @ Tulsa L 86-61 Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/15/2023 @ Mississippi State L 87-26 Humphrey Coliseum
11/21/2023 Alcorn State - Lakefront Arena
11/26/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
11/29/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center

