Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Privateers (0-3) and the Alcorn State Braves (0-2) at Lakefront Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 63-62, with New Orleans securing the victory. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 21.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Privateers suffered an 87-26 loss to Mississippi State.

New Orleans vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

New Orleans vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: New Orleans 63, Alcorn State 62

New Orleans Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Privateers were outscored by 5.7 points per game last season (posting 61.5 points per game, 250th in college basketball, while giving up 67.2 per contest, 252nd in college basketball) and had a -161 scoring differential.

New Orleans' offense was better in Southland games last year, putting up 62.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 61.5 PPG.

Offensively the Privateers performed better when playing at home last year, putting up 63 points per game, compared to 59.1 per game in away games.

New Orleans ceded 60.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 70.8 when playing on the road.

