The McNeese Cowboys (4-1) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

McNeese Stats Insights

This season, the Cowboys have a 52.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.4% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Bobcats' opponents have hit.

McNeese is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 294th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cowboys sit at 107th.

The Cowboys average 87.4 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 72.8 the Bobcats give up.

McNeese is 4-1 when scoring more than 72.8 points.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

McNeese put up 74.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 10 points per contest.

At home, the Cowboys allowed 2.3 fewer points per game (74.1) than away from home (76.4).

At home, McNeese made 0.6 more three-pointers per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (31.8%) compared to in road games (33%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule