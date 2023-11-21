Tuesday's contest features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) and the Buffalo Bulls (1-3) squaring off at Hertz Arena (on November 21) at 1:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-77 victory for Louisiana, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Estero, Florida

Estero, Florida Venue: Hertz Arena

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 81, Buffalo 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana (-3.9)

Louisiana (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 158.2

Louisiana Performance Insights

Offensively, Louisiana scored 77.4 points per game (47th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 69.5 points per contest at the other end (156th-ranked).

The Ragin' Cajuns averaged 33.7 rebounds per game last year (65th-ranked in college basketball), and they allowed only 27.9 rebounds per game (25th-best).

Louisiana averaged 14.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 81st in the country.

Last season the Ragin' Cajuns averaged 11.9 turnovers per game (189th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.7 turnovers per contest (195th-ranked).

The Ragin' Cajuns ranked 22nd-best in the nation with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.7%. They ranked 219th in college basketball by making 7.0 three-pointers per contest.

With 5.9 treys conceded per game, Louisiana ranked 28th in college basketball. It ceded a 33.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 169th in college basketball.

Louisiana attempted 39.3 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 67.8% of the shots it took (and 74.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 18.6 threes per contest, which were 32.2% of its shots (and 25.2% of the team's buckets).

