The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-2) take on the Buffalo Bulls (1-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Louisiana vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns made 48.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Louisiana went 18-0 when it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulls ranked 35th.

Last year, the 77.4 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns averaged were only 0.3 fewer points than the Bulls gave up (77.7).

Louisiana went 15-0 last season when scoring more than 77.7 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana averaged 85.6 points per game last year at home, which was 12.8 more points than it averaged in road games (72.8).

The Ragin' Cajuns ceded 67.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 7.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (74.9).

Louisiana averaged 7.9 treys per game with a 40.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule