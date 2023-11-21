Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Bossier Parish, Louisiana? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Haughton High School at Mansfield High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Mansfield, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plain Dealing High School at Doyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Doyline, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkway High School at Airline High School
- Game Time: 7:35 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
