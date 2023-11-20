Zion Williamson will take the court for the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Sacramento Kings.

In his last game, a 115-110 win versus the Nuggets, Williamson totaled 26 points, six assists and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Williamson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Zion Williamson Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-120)

Over 24.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-132)

Over 6.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the league defensively last year, conceding 118.1 points per game.

Allowing 42.2 rebounds per game last year, the Kings were ninth in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Kings were 28th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 26.7 per game.

On defense, the Kings gave up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, 18th in the league.

