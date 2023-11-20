Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vernon Parish Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Starks High School at Pickering High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pitkin High School at Simpson High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Simpson, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buckeye High School at Leesville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Leesville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leesville High School at Sam Houston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Lake Charles, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
