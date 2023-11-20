Tulane vs. Bradley: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Tulane Green Wave (3-0) and the Bradley Braves (3-0) meet in a matchup with no set line at JSerra Pavilion on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Tulane vs. Bradley Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Where: San Juan Capistrano, California
- Venue: JSerra Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Tulane Betting Records & Stats
- Tulane won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- Bradley put together a 17-13-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-16-0 mark from Tulane.
Tulane vs. Bradley Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tulane
|79.9
|150.6
|77.2
|139.9
|150.7
|Bradley
|70.7
|150.6
|62.7
|139.9
|134.2
Additional Tulane Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Green Wave averaged 17.2 more points per game (79.9) than the Braves gave up (62.7).
- Tulane had a 12-13 record against the spread and a 19-7 record overall last season when putting up more than 62.7 points.
Tulane vs. Bradley Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tulane
|13-16-0
|19-10-0
|Bradley
|17-13-0
|15-15-0
Tulane vs. Bradley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Tulane
|Bradley
|12-3
|Home Record
|15-1
|5-4
|Away Record
|8-5
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|11-2-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|83.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.4
|81.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.2
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
