Two hot squads square off when the Bradley Braves (3-0) visit the Tulane Green Wave (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Braves are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Green Wave, winners of three in a row.

Tulane vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: CBS Sports Network

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave's 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Braves had given up to their opponents (40.5%).

Tulane went 19-4 when it shot better than 40.5% from the field.

The Braves ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Green Wave ranked 363rd.

The Green Wave scored 17.2 more points per game last year (79.9) than the Braves allowed their opponents to score (62.7).

Tulane went 19-7 last season when it scored more than 62.7 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane scored 83.5 points per game at home last season, and 81.8 away.

At home, the Green Wave allowed 75.1 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (83.3).

At home, Tulane knocked down 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (7.7). Tulane's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.3%) than away (34.2%).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule