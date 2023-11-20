The Southern Jaguars (0-4) will visit the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Southern vs. Iowa State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars put up an average of 57.5 points per game last year, 7.1 fewer points than the 64.6 the Cyclones gave up to opponents.

Southern had a 15-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Last year, the 75.4 points per game the Cyclones scored were 15.1 more points than the Jaguars allowed (60.3).

Iowa State went 19-6 last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.

The Cyclones shot 42.3% from the field last season, five percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.

The Jaguars' 32.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.6 percentage points lower than the Cyclones allowed to their opponents (38.3%).

