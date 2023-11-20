Roope Hintz will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers face off at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. Fancy a wager on Hintz in the Stars-Rangers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Roope Hintz vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:06 per game on the ice, is -3.

In five of 15 games this year, Hintz has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In nine of 15 games this year, Hintz has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Hintz has an assist in six of 15 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Hintz goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Hintz has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 15 Games 2 13 Points 1 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

