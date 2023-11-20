Will Joel Hanley Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 20?
Can we expect Joel Hanley scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the New York Rangers at 8:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Hanley 2022-23 stats and insights
- Hanley did not score in 26 games last season.
- Hanley produced zero points on the power play last season.
Rangers 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Rangers conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Rangers earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 24.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Hanley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Home
|L 3-2
Stars vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
