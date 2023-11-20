Will Craig Smith Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 20?
For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the New York Rangers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Craig Smith a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
- Smith's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:30
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:39
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|11:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|7:35
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Home
|W 5-3
Stars vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
