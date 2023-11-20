High school basketball action in Caddo Parish, Louisiana is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Parkway High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20

3:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Ringgold High School at Captain Shreve High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20

6:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Airline High School at Booker T. Washington High School

Game Time: 6:06 PM CT on November 20

6:06 PM CT on November 20 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North Caddo High School

Game Time: 7:35 PM CT on November 20

7:35 PM CT on November 20 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Wossman High School at Huntington High School