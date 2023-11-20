Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Bossier Parish, Louisiana today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wossman High School at Haughton High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Haughton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkway High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zachary High School at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Airline High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 6:06 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.