Southern vs. Illinois: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1) host the Southern Jaguars (1-3) at State Farm Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the matchup.
Southern vs. Illinois Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Jaguars Betting Records & Stats
- Last season 12 of Southern's games went over the point total.
- The Jaguars were 15-11-0 against the spread last season.
- Illinois covered less often than Southern last year, tallying an ATS record of 16-13-0, compared to the 15-11-0 mark of the Jaguars.
Southern vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Illinois
|74.3
|146.2
|67.2
|138.5
|140.5
|Southern
|71.9
|146.2
|71.3
|138.5
|141
Additional Southern Insights & Trends
- The Jaguars' 71.9 points per game last year were only 4.7 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up.
- Southern put together an 11-2 ATS record and a 12-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.2 points.
Southern vs. Illinois Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Illinois
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Southern
|15-11-0
|12-14-0
Southern vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Illinois
|Southern
|15-2
|Home Record
|9-2
|3-7
|Away Record
|5-12
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-2-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.5
|70
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.4
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-3-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
