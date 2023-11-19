Sunday's game that pits the Houston Cougars (2-0) versus the Grambling Tigers (2-2) at Fertitta Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 92-60 in favor of Houston, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Tigers claimed a 70-67 win against Arizona State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grambling vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grambling vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 92, Grambling 60

Other SWAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grambling Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers were outscored by 6.4 points per game last season (scoring 56.1 points per game to rank 331st in college basketball while allowing 62.5 per outing to rank 123rd in college basketball) and had a -193 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Grambling put up 58.3 points per game in SWAC play, and 56.1 overall.

The Tigers scored more points at home (57.5 per game) than on the road (55.4) last season.

In 2022-23, Grambling conceded 0.9 fewer points per game at home (60.8) than on the road (61.7).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.