The Denver Broncos (4-5) take a three-game winning streak into their home matchup November 19, 2023 with a streaking Minnesota Vikings squad (6-4), winners of five straight.

Broncos and Vikings recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Broncos vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos 2.5 42.5 -135 +115

Broncos vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

Denver's games this year have an average total of 44.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Broncos have covered the spread three times in nine games with a set spread.

The Broncos have gone 1-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 25% of those games).

Denver has gone 1-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (25%).

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have combined with their opponents to score more than 42.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The average total for Minnesota games this season has been 45.4, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Vikings have covered the spread six times this season (6-3-1).

The Vikings have entered the game as underdogs five times this season and won three of those games.

Minnesota is 3-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Broncos vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Broncos 21.8 19 27.6 27 44.8 5 9 Vikings 23.3 10 20.9 20 45.4 5 10

Broncos vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends

Broncos

Denver is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall in its past three games.

In its past three contests, Denver has not hit the over.

The Broncos have a negative point differential on the season (-52 total points, -5.8 per game), while the Vikings have scored 24 more points than their opponents (2.4 per game).

Vikings

Minnesota has covered the spread in its past three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

In the Vikings' past three contests, they have gone over the total twice.

The Broncos have a -52-point negative scoring differential on the season (-5.8 per game). The Vikings have outscored opponents by 24 points on the season (2.4 per game).

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 42.7 47.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 22.8 27.3 ATS Record 3-5-1 2-3-0 1-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-0 1-2

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 46.9 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 25 23.8 ATS Record 6-3-1 2-3-0 4-0-1 Over/Under Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 0-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 2-1 1-1

