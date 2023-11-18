The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-8) are heavy 37.5-point underdogs on Saturday, November 18, 2023 against the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2). The over/under is 62.5.

Ole Miss sports the 85th-ranked defense this season (390.2 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 12th-best with a tally of 466.2 yards per game. UL Monroe has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 10th-worst in points (18.4 per game) and 16th-worst in points surrendered (33.2 per game).

UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ole Miss -37.5 -110 -110 62.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

UL Monroe Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Warhawks are gaining 339 yards per game (-76-worst in college football) and conceding 415.7 (106th), placing them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Warhawks are -99-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (15 per game) and -77-worst in points allowed (34.3).

In its past three games, UL Monroe has thrown for 243.3 yards per game (85th in the country), and allowed 266.7 in the air (-80-worst).

The Warhawks are accumulating 95.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-88-worst in college football), and allowing 149 per game (0-worst).

The Warhawks have no wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their last three games.

In UL Monroe's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

Out of UL Monroe's nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

UL Monroe has won one of the eight games it has played as an underdog this season.

UL Monroe has won one of the eight games it has played as an underdog this season.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has compiled 1,125 yards on 53.4% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 229 yards with one score.

Hunter Smith is his team's leading rusher with 73 carries for 423 yards, or 42.3 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Woullard has run for 418 yards across 90 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell has racked up 516 receiving yards on 44 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Dariyan Wiley has 23 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 397 yards (39.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Devaughn Mortimer's 15 receptions (on 25 targets) have netted him 291 yards (29.1 ypg).

Adin Huntington leads the team with 5.5 sacks, and also has seven TFL and 38 tackles.

Michael Batton, UL Monroe's tackle leader, has 50 tackles and 0.5 sacks this year.

Jaterious Evans leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 41 tackles, five TFL, and three passes defended.

