Heading into a Saturday, November 18 matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (10-5) at American Airlines Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (11-3-1) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles
Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body
Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin
Josh Manson D Questionable Upper Body
Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Arena: American Airlines Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars Season Insights

  • The Stars rank 13th in the league with 51 goals scored (3.4 per game).
  • Its goal differential (+13) makes the team sixth-best in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights

  • With 55 goals (3.7 per game), the Avalanche have the NHL's eighth-best offense.
  • Colorado's total of 46 goals given up (3.1 per game) ranks 11th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of +9, they are eighth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Stars (-130) Avalanche (+105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.