Stars vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today - November 18
Heading into a Saturday, November 18 matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (10-5) at American Airlines Center, which begins at 9:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars (11-3-1) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report.
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Jean-Luc Foudy
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
|Josh Manson
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Stars vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Arena: American Airlines Center
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars rank 13th in the league with 51 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- Its goal differential (+13) makes the team sixth-best in the league.
Avalanche Season Insights
- With 55 goals (3.7 per game), the Avalanche have the NHL's eighth-best offense.
- Colorado's total of 46 goals given up (3.1 per game) ranks 11th in the league.
- With a goal differential of +9, they are eighth-best in the league.
Stars vs. Avalanche Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-130)
|Avalanche (+105)
|6
