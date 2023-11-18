SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Santa Clara Broncos (3-0) host the SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) at Leavey Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Santa Clara, California
- Venue: Leavey Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Lions Betting Records & Stats
- SE Louisiana and its opponent combined to hit the over 18 out of 26 times last year.
- The Lions were 14-12-0 against the spread last year.
- Santa Clara was less successful against the spread than SE Louisiana last season, sporting an ATS record of 14-13-0, as opposed to the 14-12-0 mark of the Lions.
SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Santa Clara
|76.9
|154.5
|73.1
|149.1
|149.6
|SE Louisiana
|77.6
|154.5
|76.0
|149.1
|147.5
Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends
- The Lions put up an average of 77.6 points per game last year, just 4.5 more points than the 73.1 the Broncos gave up to opponents.
- SE Louisiana put together a 10-7 ATS record and a 16-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.
SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Santa Clara
|14-13-0
|14-13-0
|SE Louisiana
|14-12-0
|18-8-0
SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Santa Clara
|SE Louisiana
|14-5
|Home Record
|10-4
|6-3
|Away Record
|7-8
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|6-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|75.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.9
|81.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.8
|4-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-2-0
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
