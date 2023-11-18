The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2), on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, battle the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSN

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum posts 18 points, 3.5 boards and 6.5 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in NBA).

Zion Williamson posts 23.5 points, 6 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.

Herbert Jones averages 11.5 points, 2 assists and 5 boards per game.

Jonas Valanciunas averages 10 points, 0.5 assists and 8 rebounds.

Dyson Daniels posts 4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Anthony Edwards gives the Timberwolves 25.3 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Rudy Gobert gets the Timberwolves 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2 blocked shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns is putting up 15.7 points, 10 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 37% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Kyle Anderson is averaging 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is draining 50% of his shots from the floor.

Naz Reid gives the Timberwolves 16 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Pelicans Timberwolves 108.2 Points Avg. 109.2 111 Points Allowed Avg. 99.6 44.6% Field Goal % 46.6% 32.5% Three Point % 37.1%

