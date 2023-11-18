The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the BYU Cougars (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in a Big 12 showdown.

On offense, Oklahoma has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best in the FBS by putting up 41.8 points per game. The Sooners rank 27th on defense (19.8 points allowed per game). From an offensive perspective, BYU is posting 21.9 points per contest (106th-ranked). It ranks 94th in the FBS defensively (28.7 points given up per game).

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Oklahoma vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Oklahoma vs. BYU Key Statistics

Oklahoma BYU 505.4 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300 (126th) 377.2 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.1 (102nd) 181.6 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 90.5 (126th) 323.8 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.5 (87th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 21 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 3,069 pass yards for Oklahoma, completing 70.5% of his passes and collecting 25 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 337 rushing yards (33.7 ypg) on 82 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Tawee Walker has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 442 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Gavin Sawchuk has piled up 373 yards on 69 attempts, scoring four times.

Drake Stoops' leads his squad with 692 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 62 catches (out of 79 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Nic Anderson has put up a 616-yard season so far with eight touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 36 targets.

Jalil Farooq's 35 catches have turned into 577 yards and two touchdowns.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has racked up 1,716 yards on 57.4% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, LJ Martin, has carried the ball 104 times for 494 yards (49.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Aidan Robbins has racked up 229 yards on 63 carries with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts has racked up 524 receiving yards on 39 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Isaac Rex has recorded 385 receiving yards (38.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Darius Lassiter's 51 targets have resulted in 28 receptions for 347 yards and four touchdowns.

