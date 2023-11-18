Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6) will look to upset the No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 24.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-24.5)
|46.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-24.5)
|46.5
|-3500
|+1280
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends
- Notre Dame is 6-3-1 ATS this season.
- The Fighting Irish have been favored by 24.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Wake Forest has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this season.
Notre Dame & Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds
|Notre Dame
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|Wake Forest
|To Win the ACC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
