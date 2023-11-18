The Nicholls Colonels (3-1) go up against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Cajundome. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls vs. Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonels put up an average of 58.1 points per game last year, only 0.3 more points than the 57.8 the Ragin' Cajuns allowed.

When Nicholls gave up fewer than 57.9 points last season, it went 2-1.

Last year, the 57.9 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns put up were 14.0 fewer points than the Colonels allowed (71.9).

When Louisiana scored more than 71.9 points last season, it went 2-2.

Nicholls Schedule