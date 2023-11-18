The Nicholls Colonels (3-1) go up against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Cajundome. It starts at 3:00 PM ET.

Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nicholls vs. Louisiana 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonels put up an average of 58.1 points per game last year, only 0.3 more points than the 57.8 the Ragin' Cajuns allowed.
  • When Nicholls gave up fewer than 57.9 points last season, it went 2-1.
  • Last year, the 57.9 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns put up were 14.0 fewer points than the Colonels allowed (71.9).
  • When Louisiana scored more than 71.9 points last season, it went 2-2.

Nicholls Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ Tulane W 69-66 Devlin Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Southern University at New Orleans W 94-52 Stopher Gym
11/14/2023 @ SMU L 69-54 Moody Coliseum
11/18/2023 @ Louisiana - Cajundome
11/24/2023 Eastern Illinois - Grand Canyon University Arena
11/25/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena

