The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) face the New Orleans Privateers (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on NBCS-CHI+.

New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Networks

New Orleans Stats Insights

The Privateers shot 46.7% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 45.1% the Ramblers' opponents shot last season.

New Orleans put together an 8-12 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.1% from the field.

The Privateers were the 303rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Ramblers finished 328th.

The Privateers' 73.1 points per game last year were just 0.6 more points than the 72.5 the Ramblers gave up to opponents.

New Orleans went 8-7 last season when it scored more than 72.5 points.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, New Orleans averaged 2.6 more points per game at home (73.6) than away (71.0).

At home, the Privateers conceded 74.3 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.7).

New Orleans drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.4 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (38.7%).

