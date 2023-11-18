The Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) and the McNeese Cowboys (4-0) take the floor at Ramsey Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

McNeese vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Venue: Ramsey Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

A total of 15 of McNeese's games last year hit the over.

Against the spread, the Cowboys were 14-16-0 last year.

Western Carolina sported a 16-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 14-16-0 mark from McNeese.

McNeese vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Carolina 73.9 143.1 70.7 146.1 141.8 McNeese 69.2 143.1 75.4 146.1 143.3

Additional McNeese Insights & Trends

The Cowboys' 69.2 points per game last year were just 1.5 fewer points than the 70.7 the Catamounts gave up.

McNeese put together a 5-7 ATS record and a 6-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.7 points.

McNeese vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Carolina 16-12-0 12-15-0 McNeese 14-16-0 15-15-0

McNeese vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Carolina McNeese 9-5 Home Record 6-8 6-9 Away Record 3-14 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

