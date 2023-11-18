Matt Duchene and the Dallas Stars will face the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Duchene against the Avalanche, we have plenty of info to help.

Matt Duchene vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Duchene has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 15:39 on the ice per game.

In six of 14 games this season, Duchene has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Duchene has a point in nine of 14 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Duchene has an assist in six of 14 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Duchene's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 36.4% chance of Duchene having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 46 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 14 Games 4 13 Points 2 6 Goals 2 7 Assists 0

