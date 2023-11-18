The No. 15 LSU Tigers (7-3) face the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 30.5 points. The over/under is 71.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the LSU vs. Georgia State matchup.

LSU vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM LSU (-30.5) 71.5 - - FanDuel LSU (-30.5) 71.5 -7000 +2000

LSU vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

LSU has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Tigers have covered the spread when playing as at least 30.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Georgia State has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this year.

LSU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +600 Bet $100 to win $600

