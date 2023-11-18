The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-2) take on the Nicholls Colonels (3-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana vs. Nicholls 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonels put up just 0.3 more points per game last year (58.1) than the Ragin' Cajuns gave up (57.8).

When Nicholls allowed fewer than 57.9 points last season, it went 2-1.

Last year, the Ragin' Cajuns averaged 57.9 points per game, 14.0 fewer points than the 71.9 the Colonels allowed.

Louisiana had a 2-2 record last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Schedule