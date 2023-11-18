The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-3) will meet their CUSA-rival, the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Gamecocks are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech matchup in this article.

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-8.5) 54.5 -350 +275 FanDuel Jacksonville State (-8.5) 54.5 -350 +275

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Jacksonville State has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Gamecocks have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

