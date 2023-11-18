Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 18, when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs go head to head at 2:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Gamecocks. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Louisiana Tech vs. Jacksonville State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Jacksonville State (-8.5) Under (54.5) Jacksonville State 35, Louisiana Tech 18

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulldogs based on the moneyline is 27.8%.

The Bulldogs have a 3-7-0 record against the spread this year.

Louisiana Tech has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season.

The Bulldogs have gone over in four of their 10 games with a set total (40%).

The average point total for Louisiana Tech this season is 2.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Gamecocks have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

The Gamecocks are 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

Jacksonville State has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

This season, three of the Gamecocks' eight games have gone over the point total.

Jacksonville State games have had an average of 55.1 points this season, 0.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Bulldogs vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville State 28.5 20.7 24 13 33 28.4 Louisiana Tech 26.7 31.4 31.5 30.3 21 32.6

