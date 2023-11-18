Saturday's game at Cajundome has the Nicholls Colonels (3-1) squaring off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-2) at 3:00 PM (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Nicholls by a score of 64-59, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Ragin' Cajuns are coming off of a 64-55 loss to Kent State in their last outing on Sunday.

Louisiana vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

Louisiana vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: Nicholls 64, Louisiana 59

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Louisiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ragin' Cajuns scored 57.9 points per game last season (312th in college basketball) and gave up 57.8 (32nd in college basketball) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

Louisiana's offense was more productive in Sun Belt games last year, posting 61.4 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 57.9 PPG.

When playing at home, the Ragin' Cajuns averaged 3.9 more points per game last year (61.9) than they did when playing on the road (58.0).

When playing at home, Louisiana ceded 5.7 fewer points per game (55.1) than in away games (60.8).

