Will Joel Hanley find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanley 2022-23 stats and insights

Hanley did not score in 26 games last season.

Hanley produced no points on the power play last season.

Avalanche 2022-23 defensive stats

The Avalanche allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL play.

The Avalanche shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 19.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:20 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

