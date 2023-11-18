Will Esa Lindell Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 18?
Should you wager on Esa Lindell to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Esa Lindell score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindell stats and insights
- Lindell has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.
- Lindell has no points on the power play.
- Lindell averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.0%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Lindell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|23:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:20
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/2/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|19:07
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/1/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:02
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:32
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|L 4-1
Stars vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
