Louisiana High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in West Carroll Parish This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in West Carroll Parish, Louisiana this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
West Carroll Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week
Lake Arthur High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 17
- Location: Oak Grove, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
