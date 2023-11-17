Tulane vs. Sacramento State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Tulane Green Wave (2-0) host the Sacramento State Hornets (1-2) at Devlin Fieldhouse on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Tulane vs. Sacramento State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Tulane Betting Records & Stats
- Tulane won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- Sacramento State (14-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.8% of the time, 5.2% more often than Tulane (13-16-0) last year.
Tulane vs. Sacramento State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tulane
|79.9
|146
|77.2
|145
|150.7
|Sacramento State
|66.1
|146
|67.8
|145
|133.3
Additional Tulane Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Green Wave put up 79.9 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 67.8 the Hornets gave up.
- Tulane went 12-11 against the spread and 19-5 overall last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Tulane vs. Sacramento State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tulane
|13-16-0
|19-10-0
|Sacramento State
|14-14-0
|16-12-0
Tulane vs. Sacramento State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Tulane
|Sacramento State
|12-3
|Home Record
|9-4
|5-4
|Away Record
|5-10
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-6-0
|5-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|83.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.3
|81.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.9
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|7-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
