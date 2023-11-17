Tulane vs. Sacramento State November 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) will meet the Tulane Green Wave (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Tulane vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Tulane Top Players (2022-23)
- Jaylen Forbes: 18.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kevin Cross: 14.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jalen Cook: 19.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sion James: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tylan Pope: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
Sacramento State Top Players (2022-23)
- Callum McRae: 12.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Zach Chappell: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Akolda Mawein: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Cameron Wilbon: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gianni Hunt: 6.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Tulane vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Tulane Rank
|Tulane AVG
|Sacramento State AVG
|Sacramento State Rank
|19th
|79.9
|Points Scored
|66.1
|317th
|340th
|77.2
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|105th
|283rd
|29.9
|Rebounds
|32.8
|111th
|363rd
|5.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|105th
|125th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|24th
|15.7
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|99th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
