The Sacramento State Hornets (0-1) will meet the Tulane Green Wave (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulane Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jaylen Forbes: 18.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kevin Cross: 14.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jalen Cook: 19.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sion James: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Tylan Pope: 6.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sacramento State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Callum McRae: 12.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Zach Chappell: 13.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Akolda Mawein: 9.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Cameron Wilbon: 8.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Gianni Hunt: 6.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane Rank Tulane AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank
19th 79.9 Points Scored 66.1 317th
340th 77.2 Points Allowed 67.8 105th
283rd 29.9 Rebounds 32.8 111th
363rd 5.0 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th
125th 7.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th
24th 15.7 Assists 13.6 136th
99th 11.0 Turnovers 12.6 258th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.