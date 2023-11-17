How to Watch Tulane vs. Sacramento State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tulane Green Wave (2-0) square off against the Sacramento State Hornets (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tulane vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Tulane Stats Insights
- Last season, the Green Wave had a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 45.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents made.
- Tulane had a 17-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Hornets ranked 111th in rebounding in college basketball. The Green Wave finished 283rd.
- Last year, the Green Wave put up 12.1 more points per game (79.9) than the Hornets gave up (67.8).
- Tulane had a 19-5 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Tulane Home & Away Comparison
- Tulane scored 83.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 81.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
- The Green Wave ceded 75.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (83.3).
- At home, Tulane drained 0.6 more treys per game (8.3) than in road games (7.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to on the road (34.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 91-81
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/9/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 88-71
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|Bradley
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.