How to Watch Southern vs. Western Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Southern Jaguars (1-2) take on the Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Western Hall. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Mississippi Valley State vs TCU (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Alabama State vs Memphis (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
Southern Stats Insights
- The Jaguars shot at a 42.9% clip from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points below the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Leathernecks averaged.
- Southern went 9-1 when it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Jaguars were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Leathernecks finished 215th.
- The Jaguars averaged just 0.5 fewer points per game last year (71.9) than the Leathernecks allowed (72.4).
- Southern went 12-3 last season when it scored more than 72.4 points.
Southern Home & Away Comparison
- Southern put up more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (65.4) last season.
- The Jaguars gave up 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.6 away.
- At home, Southern made 9.1 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).
Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ TCU
|L 108-75
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ UNLV
|W 85-71
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 97-59
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
|11/19/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
