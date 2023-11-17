The Southern Jaguars (0-3) will be attempting to end a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Miami Hurricanes (2-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Southern vs. Miami (FL) 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars scored an average of 57.5 points per game last year, 6.1 fewer points than the 63.6 the Hurricanes gave up.

When Southern gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 15-6.

Last year, the Hurricanes recorded 69.6 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 60.3 the Jaguars gave up.

Miami (FL) had a 16-8 record last season when putting up more than 60.3 points.

The Hurricanes made 40.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.5 percentage points lower than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

The Jaguars shot at a 32.7% clip from the field last season, 9.0 percentage points fewer than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes averaged.

