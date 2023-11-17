On Friday, November 17, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) hit the court against the Denver Nuggets (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and ALT.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, ALT

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum posts 18 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Zion Williamson posts 23.5 points, 2.5 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.

Herbert Jones posts 11.5 points, 2 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Jonas Valanciunas puts up 10 points, 8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Dyson Daniels puts up 4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 30.8% from the floor.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic puts up 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for the Nuggets.

On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He is draining 54.5% of his shots from the floor and 53.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Aaron Gordon is putting up 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is making 55.2% of his shots from the field.

The Nuggets are getting 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this year.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Pelicans Nuggets 108.8 Points Avg. 113.2 108.6 Points Allowed Avg. 105.3 44.1% Field Goal % 51.1% 33.7% Three Point % 35.4%

