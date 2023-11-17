Pelicans vs. Nuggets November 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Friday, November 17, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) hit the court against the Denver Nuggets (5-1) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and ALT.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, ALT
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum posts 18 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
- Zion Williamson posts 23.5 points, 2.5 assists and 6 rebounds per contest.
- Herbert Jones posts 11.5 points, 2 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas puts up 10 points, 8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dyson Daniels puts up 4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 30.8% from the floor.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic puts up 26.3 points, 13 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game for the Nuggets.
- On a per-game basis, Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Jamal Murray is averaging 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He is draining 54.5% of his shots from the floor and 53.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.
- Aaron Gordon is putting up 11.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is making 55.2% of his shots from the field.
- The Nuggets are getting 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this year.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Nuggets
|108.8
|Points Avg.
|113.2
|108.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|105.3
|44.1%
|Field Goal %
|51.1%
|33.7%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
