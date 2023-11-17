The Northwestern State Demons (1-3) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing streak when hitting the road against the North Florida Ospreys (2-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at UNF Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the North Florida vs. Northwestern State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Florida Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM North Florida (-6.5) 155.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Florida (-6.5) 155.5 -290 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern State vs. North Florida Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northwestern State compiled a 17-13-0 ATS record last season.

When playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last season, the Demons had an ATS record of 6-0.

North Florida won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Ospreys games.

Northwestern State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Northwestern State is 63rd in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+20000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 285th, a difference of 222 spots.

Based on its moneyline odds, Northwestern State has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

